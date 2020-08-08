Arabian Nightmare AAR: Turns 4-7 and Final Thoughts

Welcome back to my play through of Arabian Nightmare. If you haven’t already checked out my post on the first three turns of the game, the long and short is that Iraqi forces have occupied Kuwait, expelling all of the Kuwaiti military forces. A large coalition of forces led by the United States and Saudi Arabia have begun massing forces in the desert. We start with an MVP/PP score of 49/53. 80/35 results in an Iraq tactical victory on Turn 6, 30/70 gives the Coalition the win.

Turn #4 Political Phase

Dick Cheney meets with Prince Sultan, Minister of Defence and Aviation in Saudi Arabia to discuss how to handle the invasion of Kuwait.

Several western “Guests” that were being held prisoner by Iraqi troops in Kuwait have been allowed to leave the country and return home…

The United States Navy has begun to enforce the blockade of Iraq, denying the country any oil exports or imported goods…

We now have reports of wide spread looting of Kuwaiti military and logistical supplies by the occupying Iraqi forces…

Pro-Hussein “freedom fighters” attacked a Saudi off-shore oil platform this evening…

Turkey will now step up military activity near it’s border with Iraq, citing the situation in Kuwait as justification for the show of force…

The United Nations Security Council shot down the request for approval on military action in Kuwait.

50 MVP/53 PP

Turn #4 Military Phase

A Kuwaiti flag flies from an M-84 main battle tank as a soldier gives a victory sign as the tank is driven along a channel cleared of mines during Operation Desert Storm.

Since the Northern front with Turkey was activated in the political phase, I went ahead and set up the counters. No fighting yet, but the units now project zones of control which limits how freely they can move along the border.

Near the coast, Iraqi and Saudi forces continue to position themselves for a potential invasion by the other side.

Out West, Saudi forces hold key road intersections, and keep a watchful eye on the approaching Iraqi army.

The 82nd Airborne and some special forces move through the Western mountains, hoping to help shore up the Saudi defensive positions before the bullets start flying. French and British troops begin moving closer to the Kuwaiti border. But without approval from the UN, invasion at this point might give Iraq a significant PP reduction.

50 MVP/53 PP

Turn #5 Political Phase

Gen. Colin Powell (left), Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr., and Paul Wolfowitz (right) listen as Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney addresses reporters regarding the 1991 Gulf War.

A large group of Egyptian workers who were trapped in Kuwait have now been taken hostage by Iraqi troops…

Congress did not pass the President’s declaration of war, causing some pundits to question the United States resolve to end the crisis with military action…

Saddam and King Hussein of Jordan are reportedly spending the weekend at a Polo tournament…

The naval blockade of Iraq continues to take a toll on the countries resources…

The UN Security Counsel has again rejected military action…

MVP 51/PP 51

Turn #5 Military Phase

F-15Es parked during Operation Desert Shield

More border maneuvers on both sides. Nothing too exciting. If I had gotten either congressional or UN approval for action I would have started the ground war with a Coalition attack, but nothing doing.

One last look at the desert in peacetime…

MVP 51/PP 51

Turn #6 Political Phase

General Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr.and President George Bush visit US troops in Saudi Arabia on Thanksgiving Day, 1990.

A large protest involving anti war demonstrators gathered in New York City this afternoon…

Egypt today thanked the Iraqi government for the release of several hostages…

After days of pressure and persuasion from the President, Congress has now approved a declaration of war on Iraq…

Iraq forces fired for nearly 15 minutes at Syrian troops on the border between the two countries…

Just days after the United States declared war on Iraq, the UN security council has approved military action by a multi-national force to liberate Kuwait if political pressure continues to fail…

“Sir, Riyadh is getting pummeled with SCUDS!”

“We’ve got enemy tanks coming our way!”

MVP 49/PP 76

Turn #6 Military Phase

Military personnel examine a Scud missile shot down in the desert by an MIM-104 Patriot tactical air defense missile during Operation Desert Storm.

The SCUD strike immediately ends the political phase and stats the war. The US forces (101st Airborne) in Riyadh are not able to move or fight this turn, so they will not be able to move towards the fighting until the next military turn.

On the coastal front, Iraq is able to push into Saudi territory, but the superior Coalition air forces allow the ground forces to retreat without significant losses. The availability of these air forces seems to make any sort of significant Iraqi military victory impossible.

Out West, the Iraqi army seizes the critical road intersections. United States special forces are choppered in to help cover the Saudi retreat, while the 82nd rushes along desert and mountain trails, hoping to set up for a counter attack.

Back on the coast, an attack lead by Saudi, Kuwaiti and French forces push most of the Iraqi forces back over the Kuwait border.

The butcher’s bill, including one Republican Guard division. No Coalition units lost!

The scene after one turn of battle. It turned out to be the only turn of battle!

MVP 43/PP 76



Turn #7 Political Phase

Statue of Saddam Hussein being toppled in Firdos Square after the US invasion of Iraq.

A coup inside Iraq has removed Saddam from power…

The provisional government has requested UN mediation in an attempt to end the fighting and has begun the process of removing Iraqi troops from Kuwait…

Player’s Notes

Before I give my final thoughts on the game, I want to take a moment to explain why I decided to have Iraq use the surprise SCUD strike in Turn 6, even though I knew it carried a high political penalty and eventually resulted in the game ending coup. I could see where the game was headed, and it was going to pretty closely resemble the actual ground operations in Desert Storm. The Iraqi forces were all huddled at the Saudi/Kuwaiti border, the Coalition reinforcements were growing exponentially and were obviously preparing for a ground attack once the political approval came down.

I’m not particularly interested in using this game as a way to simulate “Desert Storm” (and by that I specifically mean the ground invasion and liberation of Kuwait) because I have several other games on my shelf that I think will do a better job of gaming that historic situation as a solo game. But where Arabian Nightmare shines is in the “What If…” category. So I wanted to see what would happen if Saddam got aggressive and sent his forces into Saudi Arabia as a sort of preemptive attack. The result was a coup that ended the game, but I am in no way disappointed with the way the play though finished. It was tense, full of exciting decisions for both sides and was the kind of game I would be thinking about for hours every time I walked away from the table.

Final Thoughts

The political game is easily the best part of Arabian Nightmare. It was a fun solo play, but I really feel that as a two player game you could have an absolute blast using the introductory rules and political rules to explore some very interesting situations.

I am curious to see what would happen if I hand-waved the rule that forces all Kuwait forces to be eliminated before Iraq can invade Saudi Arabia. Even with the political penalties, I think that the Iraqi player would have a pretty decent shot at sprinting down the coast, capturing major cities and potentially winning the game.

Speaking of exploring, I think that there’s a lot of fun to be had using the various forces from Israel, Syria and other regional powers as a way to game some other potential flash points.

This game has really re-kindled my interest in these regional conflicts, and now I’ve got a pretty decent list of books I’m hoping to work through starting with The Iran Iraq War by Pierre Razoux.