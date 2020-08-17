Retro Review: Guards and Martyrs

I’ve been aware of High Flying Dice Games as a company for a while, but up until last month I had never owned any of their games. Guards and Martyrs showed up in my mailbox back in July, and I’ve recently had the time to get the counters cut and play a few turns of the game solo.

What’s Inside

For a 27 buck game (and that includes the $6 upgrade for mounted counters) you get quite a bit of stuff. There’s a two section map, two sheets of counters, a 13 page rule book, two setup sheets and a players aid sheet. I also got a few freebie postcard games thrown in as well! The game requires you own a d6 and d10 and a coffee mug to hold the formation activation chits. Pro-Tip: Drink the coffee before you start putting the game pieces inside the mug. Makes ‘em easier to pull out later.

Setting/Scale

The game takes place during late 1986 and 1987 during the Iran-Iraq war. The hexes are 2.5 miles. Combat units are regiments, and each game turn is a week.

Components

My absolute favorite aspect of this game is the counters and map. The green/blue and yellow color scheme gives this game an 80’s vibe that evokes the time without feeling cheesy or out of place. Even the font choice for the marker counters has a distinctly 1980’s feel. The map is easy to read, and uses some unique markings like the diagonal teal stripes for the large cities. I love the inclusion of the Arabic language on the map. It’s just one of those things that always makes me feel less like a person playing a game, and more like a military commander looking at a “real” map. I did trim my map a little to make the two sections line up better.

Most HFDG products require you to cut your own counters. This was my first time dealing with that, but it was a fairly painless process. Using a hobby knife to cut the counters into strips, and then a paper cutter to cut the individual counters seemed to be a good balance of speed and consistency.

Gameplay and Mechanics

The game uses a chit pull mechanism to activate formations of either side randomly. Units in the activated formation can then move, attack, move AND attack, and a few other options like entrenching. There’s also a random event marker that comes out every turn and has some interesting (and potentially plan altering!) effects on the game.

The two sides have a mix of infantry, mechanized and armored forces. Iran has some SpecOps units that can move across water. Air support uses a simple “my plane attacks this unit” format that is settled with a combat die roll. There’s also air interdiction that can affect supply lines. Most of the formations have artillery units that can be used once the formation is active to attack enemies that are several hexes away, or as interdiction.

Combat moves quick. Attacking units have different rankings for infantry and armor combat. Scoring a “hit” can disrupt the unit, flip it to the reduced step and eventually remove the unit from the board. There are overrun attacks, and the Iranian player has access to potentially powerful and costly (to both sides) human wave attacks.

There are supply rules, but of the simple “trace a line to the edge of the map” variety.

The Iranian player is under a time crunch to win a quick victory before units are temporary withdrawn. The Iraqi player has access to reinforcements, but their usage costs victory points and so must be carefully considered.

Solo Friendliness

This game is designed as a two player contest, but is very solo friendly due to the chit pull mechanic. I know that almost any two player game can be run solo, but it’s just a lot more fun when you don’t know which unit is coming out of the cup. The solo game works best if the player embraces the natural roles of Iran as the attacker, and Iraq as a dug-in defender who waits for a counterattack to cut off supply.

Final Thoughts

This game was easy to setup, learn and play. It’s got a small footprint (17×21 after trimming) and won’t break the bank to get it on your table. For me it’s the perfect balance of intuitive, simple rules that have just enough chrome to make the game feel unique. There’s also some optional rules that I still need to explore.

Buy this game if you are a fan of:

Chit pull activation as a game mechanic

Games that don’t take two weeks to learn and an entire dining room table to play

Games on subjects that haven’t been explored a lot previously.