August 2020 Pickups

Let’s take a look at what games and books I added to the shelf in August. Somewhat smaller post because I’ve been trying to dial it back a bit. Plus honestly with school starting up I just have less time to play and read.

I picked up almost all of the Battles for North Africa series. Some of these games were bought in July but most came in August so I held off on posting them in last months pickups. I still need “O’Connors Offensive” and the two Tunis games for a complete set…but I’m not sure that’s going to happen anytime soon. I’m currently playing through “Hellfire Pass” so look for an AAR on that sometime gin the near future. A lot of these game’s are getting reprints through Compass Games. I think that’s a great thing, but I honestly don’t like the fact that they scale the maps up. I get it, larger counters are more accessible and easier to read…but they need larger maps. My play area just works better with single map games. If you have the space the games look fantastic, but I’ll stick with the old stuff for now. Plus I hate that the update for “Drive on Damascus” got rid of the “dots” map and replaced it with a traditional hex map.

In keeping with the WW2 Africa/Mediterranean theater I picked up these books. Oddly enough “The Desert Generals” is mentioned in “Crusade” by Rick Atkinson which I just finished a few weeks back. The game “Drive on Damascus” has really piqued my interest in the battles that were fought in this part of the world because I honestly have had ZERO previous exposure to that part of WW2.